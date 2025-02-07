B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 20.6 %

ELF traded down $18.20 on Friday, hitting $70.29. 17,469,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,022. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

