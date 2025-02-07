Bank Stocks To Consider – February 06th

Invesco QQQ, Fiserv, Citigroup, Bank of America, PayPal, Walt Disney, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in a financial institution, typically a commercial bank. These stocks represent ownership in the bank’s assets and profits, and their value can fluctuate based on the bank’s financial performance and market conditions. Investors may purchase bank stocks as a way to potentially benefit from dividend payments and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $527.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,190,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.05. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $15.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.53. 5,443,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322,677. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.96. 11,204,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,282,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $367.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

PYPL stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,647,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99. Walt Disney has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.03. 1,846,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,635,479. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.59. The company has a market capitalization of $771.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $172.62 and a 52-week high of $274.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

