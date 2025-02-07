Barclays Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $38.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,660. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.