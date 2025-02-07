Barclays Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $80.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.72.

APTV stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 3,824,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,182. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Aptiv by 36.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

