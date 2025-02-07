Barrett & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Barrett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 243,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 576,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICOW opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.