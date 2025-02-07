Barrett & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.69 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.