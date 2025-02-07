Barrett & Company Inc. Has $5.16 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $423.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.60. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

