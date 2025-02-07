Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $106,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.30.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

