Bath & Body Works, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Bath & Body Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

