Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

