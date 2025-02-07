Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,815 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

