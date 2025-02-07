Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.02. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

