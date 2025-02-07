Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Target by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Target by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Target by 23.3% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Target stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

