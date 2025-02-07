Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,357,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $657.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $598.03 and a 200 day moving average of $544.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.20 and a fifty-two week high of $658.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

