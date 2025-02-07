Berenberg Bank Cuts YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target to GBX 760

YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.07) to GBX 760 ($9.45) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YouGov Stock Performance

YOU opened at GBX 394.45 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 442.97. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 340 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.42).

About YouGov

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

