Best Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Union Pacific, CSX, Teck Resources, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CF Industries, Norfolk Southern, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to investments in companies that produce and distribute fertilizers used in agriculture to improve soil quality and promote plant growth. These stocks can include companies involved in the manufacturing or distribution of various types of fertilizers such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based products. Investors may consider fertilizer stocks as part of their portfolio to capitalize on the demand for fertilizers driven by the global agricultural industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $242.23. The company had a trading volume of 923,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,334. The company has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. 3,677,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,491,899. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.21. 2,555,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,972. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.03. The stock had a trading volume of 309,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 809,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,014. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

