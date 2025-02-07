Best Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – February 06th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, and Starbucks are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that primarily operate in the grocery industry. These companies typically own and operate grocery stores, supermarkets, and related businesses, and their stock prices can be influenced by various factors such as consumer spending trends, competition, and changes in food prices. Investors may choose to include grocery stocks in their portfolios as a way to potentially benefit from the stability and demand of the food retail sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.42. 28,408,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,871,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,046.85. 1,350,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $958.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $911.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,063.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.45. 6,960,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. Walmart has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $475.99. 1,384,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,945. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.95. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $491.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.97. 5,012,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,119,674. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $112.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Further Reading