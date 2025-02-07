Best Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – February 07th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, MakeMyTrip, VICI Properties, and MGM Resorts International are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as hotels, restaurants, theme parks, and cruise lines. These stocks are often affected by consumer discretionary spending trends and can be impacted by economic factors that affect consumer behavior and travel patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.05. The stock had a trading volume of 862,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,330. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 598,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. 1,630,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 1,407,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Featured Stories