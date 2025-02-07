Best Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – February 07th

Oklo, BigBear.ai, e.l.f. Beauty, BILL, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to the shares of companies with a market capitalization generally ranging between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are larger than small caps but smaller than large caps, and are often seen as offering a balance between growth potential and stability. Investors may consider mid cap stocks as a way to diversify their portfolios and potentially benefit from companies with room for growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.45. 34,308,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,922,293. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.98. 204,263,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,732,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $17.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,163,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $128.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

BILL (BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

BILL stock traded down $32.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,444,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -192.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,992,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,933,438. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

