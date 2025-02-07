Best Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 04th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, and distribution of video games. These companies may include game publishers, console manufacturers, or game development studios. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on the stock market with the potential to profit from the growth and success of the video game industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.43. 7,670,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,972,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,463. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.74. 924,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89.

