BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 9,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company has a market cap of C$28.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75.

About BluMetric Environmental

(Get Free Report)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.