Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$142.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$134.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$83.02. The company had a trading volume of 564,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.31. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$44.29 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total value of C$521,650.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

