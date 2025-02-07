Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$142.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 71.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$126.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$134.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.33.
In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total value of C$521,650.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
