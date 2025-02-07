Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Trading 6.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

