Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Up 9% – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.40 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.08 ($0.08). Approximately 10,071,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 4,869,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.58 ($0.07).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 14.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.42.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

