Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.550-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.5 billion-$45.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.3 billion.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. 8,001,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

