C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $96.41. 683,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

