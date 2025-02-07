Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:CEP) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 10th

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEP. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,366,000.

About Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc was formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp.

