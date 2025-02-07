Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 12,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.
