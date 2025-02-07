Casino Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate casinos or have significant exposure to the gaming industry. Investors may buy casino stocks as a way to potentially profit from the financial performance of these companies, which can be influenced by factors such as consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory changes related to the gambling industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.20. 315,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,999. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.71 and a 200-day moving average of $239.34. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.99. 819,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

