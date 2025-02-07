Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded up $15.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.36.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

