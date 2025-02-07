Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 520 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $423.21 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.