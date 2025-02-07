Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.28 and last traded at $73.36. Approximately 54,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 471,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Century Communities Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 26.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

