Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO William Garrett Gray Sells 74,110 Shares

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 74,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $271,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,458,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,223.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, William Garrett Gray sold 268,432 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,412.32.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

CKPT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 776,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,713. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 160.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

