China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

China National Building Material Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

About China National Building Material

(Get Free Report)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.