Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.27). Approximately 2,161,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,490,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.40 ($1.26).

Chrysalis Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.56. The firm has a market cap of £620.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.16.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

