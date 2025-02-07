Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.6 %

CLNE opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $768.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.