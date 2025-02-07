Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 5,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.36% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.