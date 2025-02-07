Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,120 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.12.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.