Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,120 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.12.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
