Contrasting HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and NU (NYSE:NU)

NU (NYSE:NU) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NU and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU 16.28% 28.70% 4.41% HIVE Digital Technologies -12.04% -10.78% -8.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NU and HIVE Digital Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $8.03 billion 8.16 $1.03 billion $0.36 38.18 HIVE Digital Technologies $114.46 million 3.66 -$51.21 million ($0.14) -20.21

Analyst Recommendations

NU has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NU and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 1 4 5 0 2.40 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 7 2 3.22

NU presently has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 167.96%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than NU.

Risk and Volatility

NU has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NU beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

