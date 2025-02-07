Contrasting Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) & Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $7.66 million 6.48 -$3.60 million ($0.27) -4.17 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion 1.42 -$83.58 million ($0.61) -18.28

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -114.68% -7.13% -5.27% Lucky Strike Entertainment -6.63% -31.58% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

