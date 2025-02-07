Crewe Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $420.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.55 and a 200-day moving average of $314.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $421.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.00.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

