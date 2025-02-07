CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 149,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,896. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSG Systems International

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.