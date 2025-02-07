CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.65 and last traded at $56.06. 999,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,395,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,554,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,361,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,651,997,000 after acquiring an additional 461,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,918,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $579,932,000 after buying an additional 710,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after buying an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.