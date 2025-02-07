Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 42,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cymat Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Cymat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.