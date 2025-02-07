Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Head to Head Survey

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and OriginClear”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $168.28 million 0.51 -$323.27 million ($11.20) -0.23 OriginClear $30,000.00 133.77 -$11.63 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OriginClear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Desktop Metal.

56.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Desktop Metal and OriginClear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 0 2 0 0 2.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 0.00

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.95%. Given Desktop Metal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than OriginClear.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal -217.20% -44.48% -18.75% OriginClear N/A N/A -11.62%

Summary

OriginClear beats Desktop Metal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing. It also provides Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; ETEC Xtreme 8K platform, a DLP printer with two 385 nm overhead projectors for high-volume production; ETEC Pro XL for industrial polymer 3D printer; S-Max and S-Max Pro platforms, which provides digital casting solutions; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. In addition, the company offers binder jetting materials, photopolymer resins, BMD materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, research and development, and other industries. Desktop Metal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

