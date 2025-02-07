Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Digi International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Digi International updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Digi International has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $37.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

In related news, Director Satbir Khanuja sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $222,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,178.80. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $92,832.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,406.12. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,329 shares of company stock worth $332,361. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

