Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Eiffage Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

About Eiffage

(Get Free Report)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.