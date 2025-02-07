Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,363 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $148,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,575. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,562,510. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

