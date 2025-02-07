Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Emerson Electric updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.380-1.420 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.050 EPS.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EMR traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.71. 967,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,691. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.