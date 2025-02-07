Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – February 07th

Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Take-Two Interactive Software, Roblox, Arista Networks, Baidu, and Walt Disney are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and/or exhibition of entertainment content such as movies, TV shows, music, and video games. These stocks can be influenced by factors like box office performance, streaming subscriptions, and consumer trends in the entertainment industry. Investors may choose to buy or sell entertainment stocks based on their analysis of these factors and the potential for growth and profitability in the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,844,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $117.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 119,975,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,934,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 3.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $26.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,980. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $168.10. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. 8,554,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,436. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

